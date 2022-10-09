Justin Bieber Friends No More with Kanye West after Ye’s Nose Job Comment on Hailey Bieber: Reports

Kanye West, the rapper who has been embroiled in several controversies recently, found himself in a bit of a fuss again. Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband accused Hailey Bieber of getting a nose job after she showed support for Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who recently made headlines for criticising Kanye West’s controversial “White Lives Matter” shirt at his Yeezy fashion show in Paris. Now, according to a report in TMZ, this has not gone down well with singer Justin Bieber, and he is apparently ending his friendship with Kanye over his comments on wife Hailey.

The report mentions that Sources close to Justin and Hailey have said that they’re ‘hurt’ by Kanye’s attacks, especially since they were there for him in 2020 when he was going through a tough time in his life.

“My respect for you runs deep my friend,” the model wrote to Karefa-Johnson on her Instagram Stories, adding that “to know you is to adore you and to work with you is an honour.” Ye-as he calls himself-responded by posting a screenshot of a news story about the Rhode founder siding with the Vogue contributor. “Wait, Am I cancelled again???” he captioned the since-deleted Instagram post before asking Bieber’s husband, Justin Bieber, to “please let me know.” Meanwhile, in another string of posts, Ye claimed that Hailey had undergone plastic surgery.

“They want corny ass Gigi Hadid and nose job Hailey Baldloose to rally behind an obvious Corey Gamble level nonfashion industry plant,” he wrote after Hadid, 27, also expressed her disapproval of his White Lives Matter tees as well as his attack on Karefa-Johnson.

The model had earlier showed up in a chic blue blazer by the same label with complementing pants and a deep blue bandeau top. She finished off the look by accessorizing a dark green Lacoste handbag. Hailey seemed to be in a good mood as attended the ritzy fashion fête, signaling that she is faring well amid her social media altercation with the Yeezy founder over the White Lives Matter designs.

Ye- as the rapper calls himself- shared an Instagram story which has since been deleted saying, “Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it's over. You're welcome." West has also trolled Hadid and her sister, Bella Hadid, amid his fashion feud with Karefa-Johnson, Photoshopping his “White Lives Matter” message onto Bella’s dress.

