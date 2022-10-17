Justin Bieber 'Happy' After Selena Gomez-Hailey Bieber Meet, Feels 'They Can All Move On': Report

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber broke the internet with their pictures together. Justin Bieber’s famous ex-girlfriend and the singer’s wife got together at the second annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend where they posed for pictures together. While the pictures hopefully will shut down haters online, a source claimed that Justin is ‘happy’ with the events that transpired between Hailey and Selena.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight that Justin hopes that this meeting would finally lead to everyone moving on. “Justin is very happy with the fact that they can all move on and that it can be peaceful between everyone," the source claimed.

The grapevine added that Hailey and Selena wanted to prove to the world that there was no bad blood between the duo anymore. “Selena and Hailey were both super chill together at the Academy Museum Gala. They’ve both moved on and are happy in their own lives. They wanted to show the world that there’s no beef or bad feelings between them anymore," the source claimed.

The actress-singer and the American model met at the Los Angeles event weeks after Hailey appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and denied rumours that she “stole" her husband Justin Bieber from his ex-girlfriend Gomez. “I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody — that’s the end of it," she said in the podcast. She added that it is “not [her] character to mess with someone’s relationship."

For the unversed, Hailey and Selena were pitted against each other for years following the model’s wedding to Justin. Selena and Justin broke up in 2018. A few months later, Justin married Hailey in September 2018. Since the wedding, Hailey was subjected to massive, unnecessary hate online for allegedly being the reason behind the rift between Selena and Justin.

