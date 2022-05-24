Justin Bieber Is Coming to India, Set to Perform in New Delhi on October 18

Justin Bieber today announced the final international dates for his record-setting Justice World Tour. The pop star is set to perform in New Delhi on October 18 as part of his world tour.

The Canadian singer, known for tracks like “Baby", “Sorry", “Ghost" and “Lonely", will travel with his tour to over 30 countries — playing more than 125 shows - from May 2022 through March 2023, promoters BookMyShow and AEG Presents Asia said on Tuesday.

Tickets for the show in New Delhi, India are set to go on sale at 12 PM IST on June 4th, 2022 on BookMyShow even as the pre-sale window kick-starts earlier on June 2nd. Tickets are priced from Rs 4,000 onwards. Fans can get their hands on tickets to the most-anticipated tour of this year exclusively on BookMyShow India. The concert will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

The tour will begin this month in Mexico, with a stop in Italy before continuing on to Scandinavia for shows in August. Next up are South America, South Africa, and the Middle East in September and October.

These new shows come on the heels of his 52-date 2022 North American tour, which kicked off in San Diego on February 18. Each evening promises to be a celebration for both Justin and his fans after the pandemic sidelined his 2020 tour.

Recently, Justin teamed up with director Cole Bennett for his new single and video “Honest", featuring Don Toliver. “Honest" marks Justin’s first official single “Ghost" – the anthemic finale to the multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated Justice - went #1 at pop radio in January, making chart history with the most #1 hits by a male solo artist in US radio history and the only fifth artist ever to reach twenty Top 5 hits on Hot 100.

The Justice World Tour, promoted by AEG Presents worldwide, is Justin’s first global outing since 2016-2017’s ‘Purpose World Tour’. Described by The Times of London as “mesmerising", Bieber played to 2.7 million fans over the course of his 2016-2017 run, with the finale seen by 65,000 fans at London’s British Summer Time Hyde Park festival.

