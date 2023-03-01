Justin Bieber Officially Cancels The Remaining Dates Of His Justice World Tour

After several postponements of Canadian singer Justin Bieber’s world tour, it is finally revealed that the tour is cancelled. Due to his ongoing recuperation from the Ramsay Hunt syndrome (RHS) type 2, the singer has decided to cancel the remaining dates of the Justice World Tour. The 29-year-old star first revealed his diagnosis to the fans, stating that the condition made muscles on the right half of his face completely paralyzed. After his revelation in June last year, Bieber had then decided to take some time off which led him to cancel performances. There were several postponements at first until the TicketMaster listing the singer’s upcoming shows flashed cancelled. This includes his 2024 concerts in California.

The Official Twitter handle of the tour updates for Justin Bieber also made the official announcement. The tweet read, “Justin Bieber has officially cancelled the remaining dates of his ‘Justice World Tour’. Check-in with your point of purchase for refunds for your show dates." For all the wondering fans the page also shared that this announcement was made for all the remaining tour dates, including the Asia leg of the tour. They also shared the details of the refunds, stating that “No action is required to obtain a refund." Further details were also included in the tweet.

USA Today reported that Justin Bieber had postponed the Justice World Tour in the U.S. in June 2022 when he first revealed his diagnosis that had left his face partially paralyzed. Though the singer was not able to reschedule his summer run of the United States shows, he did play a few concerts in Europe in August. Then he performed at the Rock in Rio in September but had to step back again due to his health condition. Bieber had shared that after his show in Brazil, the exhaustion was too much for him and he had a realization that he need to make his health the priority at the moment.

The National Library of Medicine stated that Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a late complication of varicella-zoster virus (VZV) infection. It results in inflammation of the geniculate ganglion of cranial nerve VII. The distribution and associated symptoms depend on the nerve involved. Only less than 1 percent of zoster cases involve the facial nerve and result in Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

