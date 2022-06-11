Justin Bieber Suffering From Face Paralysis On Right Side, Karan Drops Dreamy Pics From Tejasswi's Birthday

Justin Bieber has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. He took to social media and dropped a video in which he revealed that the right side of his face has been paralysed because of the syndrome. The singer also showed fans that he is unable to blink or smile on the right side. He also revealed that this was the reason why he had to pause the Justice World Tour.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber Suffering from Face Paralysis On Right Side, Shows He Can’t Blink or Smile

Advertisement

Tejasswi Prakash recently visited Goa with her beau Karan Kundrra to celebrate her birthday. On Saturday, Karan Kundrra took to his official Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures from Tejasswi’s birthday celebration. The clicks share a glimpse of how Karan made his ladylove’s birthday special on a private yacht. In the first photo, Tejasswi can be seen holding a bouquet of red roses. In the second one, Karan can be seen lifting Tejasswi on a yacht. In one of the pictures, he can also be seen kissing his ladylove on his cheeks.

ALSO READ: Karan Kundrra Lifts Tejasswi Prakash, Kisses Her As He Makes Her Birthday Special On a Yacht | Pics

Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji took to social media on Saturday and dropped a new poster of the movie which reveals Nagarjuna’s look. In the motion poster, Nagarjuna appears to be wounded and prepared for a battle. Going by his powered-up fist, it appears he possesses supernatural powers. Sharing the poster, Ayan Mukerjee described Nagarjuna as “a gentleman with the warmest of hearts."

ALSO READ: Brahmastra: Nagarjuna Garu Holds Super Powers In Ayan Mukerjee Directorial? Check His First Look

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are currently in Spain and are shooting for director Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled movie. A video has gone viral from the sets of the movie in which the two stars can be seen standing in the water. While Ranbir can be spotted shirtless in the clip, Shraddha is seen donning a bikini. Several fan accounts of Ranbir and Shraddha shared the clip, claiming that it is for a song shoot in Spain.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor Goes Shirtless, Shraddha Kapoor Poses In Bikini As They Shoot For Luv Ranjan’s Next; Watch

Advertisement

If reports are to be believed, Aamir Khan is considering a film with Hichki director Siddharth P Malhotra. “Siddharth P Malhotra is currently directing Aamir’s son, Junaid, in Yash Raj Production’s Maharaja. In the process of this, the filmmaker has had multiple meetings with Aamir to bounce off several ideas. Aamir has liked one of those and has asked Siddharth to develop it with his team of writers," a source close to the development told Pinkvilla. Currently, Aamir is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chadha.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan in Talks with Hichki Director Siddharth P Malhotra for a Film? Read Details

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.