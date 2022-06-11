Karnataka
Home » News » Movies » Justin Bieber Suffering from Face Paralysis On Right Side, Shows He Can’t Blink or Smile

Justin Bieber Suffering from Face Paralysis On Right Side, Shows He Can’t Blink or Smile

Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber, through an Instagram video, revealed that he has been diagnosed with Ramsey Hunt syndrome, and that he is now suffering from partial face paralysis

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: June 11, 2022, 08:47 IST

Justin Bieber took to his social media to reveal that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome and that the right side of his face has been paralysed because of it. He also showed fans that he is unable to blink or to smile on the right side because of this. He also revealed that this was the reason why he had to pause the Justice World Tour.

On Friday evening, the singer took to his Instagram and shared a video. He explained, “I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerves in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis. As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can’t smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move."

He went on to add, “So, there’s full paralysis on this side of my face. So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see." See the video here:

RELATED NEWS

Justin explains that he been doing facial exercises and would need time to ‘rest and relax’ and gradually get back to doing what he was born to do.

Justin Beiber’s Justice World Tour had earlier been cancelled after he and wife Hailey Bieber had tested positive for COVID-19. It was also the pandemic that led to cancellations earlier. As a part of this tour, Justin was also scheduled to perform in New Delhi, but now fans would have to wait.

Earlier, Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey had a major health scare when she suffered from a stroke due to a blood clot in her brain. She had also shared a video, and explained what had happened. She also confirmed later that she had recovered from it.

We wish Justin Bieber a speedy recovery.

first published: June 11, 2022, 08:47 IST