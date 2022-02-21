Justin Bieber Tests Positive for COVID-19, Postpones Las Vegas Concert Date

Justin Bieber has tested positive for COVID-19, a representative for the Canadian singer has confirmed to CNN. On Saturday, it was announced that his Las Vegas show as part of The Justice World Tour scheduled for Sunday had been postponed following a COVID-19 outbreak within the 27-year-old pop star’s team.

The performance has been rescheduled for June 28, reported People.com. Refunds will be made available at the point of purchase, according to a statement posted on Twitter. “Due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family, we will, unfortunately, have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas," the statement read. “Justin is, of course, hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority."

The Justice World Tour, which was originally scheduled to begin in March 2020, had been postponed nearly two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bieber kicked off the first concert on Friday in San Diego. Las Vegas was the second stop on the tour, which runs through March 2023.

“The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible," the statement added.

