Justin Bieber's Birthday Wish For Wife Hailey Leave Fans Gushing, Check It Out Now

Pop singer Justin Bieber and model Hailey Bieber are perhaps one of the most sensational couples in the world. Although their love story lasted briefly between December 2015 and January 2016, the duo got back together once again in June 2018 which was followed by the joyous announcement of their engagement in July 2018 and eventually marriage in November 2018. As Hailey turned 26 today, Justin Bieber wished his gorgeous wife through a sweet note.

Justin Bieber is prioritizing his health and happiness, and it’s paying off. Since postponing his Justice World Tour last month until at least March 2023, Bieber appears to be soaking in life’s simpler pleasures with Hailey in Japan.

On Tuesday, the What Do You Mean singer took to his Instagram handle to share a slew of loved-up selfies and pictures with Hailey amid the bamboo forests and verdant greenery. One of the pictures showed the two of them kissing each other. In another snap, the couple can be seen engaged with Koi fishes in a pond with clear blue skies to make everything look picturesque. His caption read, “HAPPY BIRFDAY TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING, XOXO. YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC 😭 OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU. LOVE YOU BUM BUM."

As soon as the singer dropped such gorgeous pictures, fans swarmed the post with best wishes and compliments. One of the fans wrote, “Happy Birthday Hailey Bhabhi!" Another one commented, “Happiest Birthday Hailey Bieber!!!". Someone also said, “The cutest couple ever! C’MON!!!"

Interestingly, Hailey had recently spilled some intimate details about her relationship with Justin on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast. Talking about sex and whether she would ever have a threesome with the Canadian singer, Hailey had expressed, “It’s funny because I feel like those ideas can be really fun and sound really exciting, I think at the point that… it doesn’t work for the two of us. We’ve worked very hard to be in this space that we’re in now… there’s such a beautiful trust and bond that I just don’t think that’s something I would be comfortable with. Or him, for that matter."

For the unversed, Justin Bieber was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder characterized by paralysis of the facial nerve and a rash affecting the ear or mouth. It is also known as herpes zoster oticus, and is a complication of varicella-zoster infection. Owing to this, he had cancelled his Justin World Tour which was also supposed to happen in India.

