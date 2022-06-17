K.G.F Star Yash’s Wife Radhika Pandit Enjoys With “Bacha Party”

K.G.F star Yash’s wife and former actress Radhika Pandit often shares glimpses with kids Ayra and Yatharva. Recently, she was seen having a good time with Ayra and Yatharva, and her brother’s kids. She has captioned the photos as “Makkala darbar. Bacha party." The post has more than two lakh likes and fans have filled the comment section with adorable and lovely comments.

One wrote, “So beautiful and lovely pics Radhika mam. Two little babies’ smile are so cute and sweet. Enjoy with family Radhika mam. God bless you all and you all always be happy with smiley faces."

Many have also left red heart emojis and love-struck emojis.

After dating for a few years, Yash and Radhika Pandit got married in the year 2016 in Goa. Their wedding was attended by stars from the South film industry.

In the year 2018, Yash and Radhika Pandit welcomed their first child, a daughter. The couple has named their daughter Ayra. After one year, Radhika Pandit gave birth to a son and named him Yatharva.

On January 8, Yash celebrated his birthday and shared a photo from the birthday bash. In the photo, he is seen carrying his kids and his son is trying to cut the birthday cake. The actor thanked his fans for the wishes and wrote, “Birthdays have never excited me.. it’s the happiness I see around, now especially with my tiny tots, they get me going! Would like to take this opportunity to thank each one of my fans n well-wishers for your love and blessings. Hoping everyone is keeping safe. Do take care."

On the work front, Yash was last seen in Prashanth Neel’s K.G.F: Chapter 2. The film was declared a hit and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was seen as an antagonist in the film.

