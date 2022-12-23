K-Pop Idol Chuu's Explosive Chats With Her Ex-Agency Revealed, Details Inside

Fans were shocked when Korean entertainment agency Blockberry Creative revealed they had removed Kim Ji-woo from the K-pop girl group LOONA for her misbehaviour towards the staff on November 25. Now, new details have come to light about the dispute between the former member of LOONA, Ji-woo, better known as Chuu, and her ex-management company. On Monday, the media news outlet, Dispatch, revealed detailed text exchanges between the two parties. They have claimed that the relationship between Ji-woo and Blockberry Creative is more complicated than what has ever been revealed to the public. Dispatch also mentioned that there is no one side that is in the wrong in this dispute.

Of all the details that have been revealed, one text mentioned that Chuu had accidentally spoilt an upcoming choreography. Who is referred to as CEO A then texted Chuu’s mother about it. Chuu allegedly vented her frustration to an employee of her agency. She mentioned receiving a hard time over revealing the comeback point choreography.

Another issue that has come to light is the problematic contract split. Chuu signed a contract with Blockberry Creative that stated that the profit earned would be split as 70 per cent going to the agency and 30 to the artist. On the other hand, the expense cost was to be split equally. This is quite an unusual contract and many social media users have been calling it a “slave contract”.

However, Chuu went on to file a lawsuit against her company earlier this year in January. Of the many changes that were made in the contract, it reversed the profit stakes. Blockberry Creative is also supposed to pay 50 per cent of the production cost if it exceeded the profit. Both parties also claimed damages of up to 50 million KRW (₹32 Lakh).

The other points revealed by Dispatch were a delay in filming the Flip That music video. This led to the filing for damages. The claim was brought up by Chuu’s mother. It came into the discussion because Chuu had a solo advertisement filming the next day and she had stayed until 3 A.M. for the group scene. Another claim made by Dispatch was that Blockberry Creative was withholding the K-pop Idol’s legal stamp.

Meanwhile, the rest of the members of LOONA were set to make a comeback on January 3, 2023, with The Origin Album. But the ongoing boycott has postponed it indefinitely.

