K-Pop Idols Lee Seung Hoon of WINNER and Eric of THE BOYZ Test Positive for Covid-19

South Korean idols Lee Seung Hoon (Seunghoon) and Eric, belonging to the group WINNER and THE BOYZ respectively, have tested positive for coronavirus, as confirmed by both their respective agencies. On Monday, the former’s agency YG Entertainment said in a statement, “Lee Seung-hoon is fully vaccinated and showed no particular symptoms before he tested positive. He is currently in good health. We will support him for a swift recovery."

Furthermore, members of another group under YG Entertainment, iKon also contracted the virus. The members include

Kim Jin Hwan, Song Yun Heong and Kim Dong Hyuk. However, the remaining members of Winner have not contracted the virus.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Eric’s agency IST Entertainment said in a statement, “Hello. This is IST Entertainment. We are informing you that the agency’s artist THE BOYZ’s Eric has tested positive for COVID-19. On January 20, after THE BOYZ member Eric completed the third dose of his COVID-19 vaccine, he received contact that an acquaintance of the friend he had dinner with had tested positive for COVID-19, so he preemptively took a PCR test on the morning of January 21 and tested negative."

It continued, “After testing negative on January 21, Eric did not have any particular symptoms, so he quarantined until January 21, and then he joined [THE BOYZ’s] scheduled activities after confirming he tested negative with a self-testing kit on January 22. Afterwards, since a group reality show filming was scheduled for January 24, Eric preemptively took a PCR test again on January 23, and he received a positive test result on the morning of January 24."

Other members of the Kpop group along with their staff got their tests done and are awaiting the results, added the statement. “We will post another official announcement immediately once the test results are out. THE BOYZ will adjust their official schedule, and we will inform you of changes to the schedule afterwards through the official home page. We apologize for causing concern, and the company is currently taking the other necessary measures in accordance with the guidelines set by health authorities. We will do our best for the health and safety of our artists by following the health authorities’ self-quarantine and prevention guidelines as our top priority. Thank you," the statement concluded.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.