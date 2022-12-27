Home » News » Movies » K-Pop Singer To Make her Malayalam Debut With This Film, Details To Come

The film’s first look poster was unveiled by the makers recently and it has a Christmas feel to it.

Helmed by debutante director Alfred D Samuel, the release date of the film has not been revealed yet.
Malayalam film Oh My Darling, which has been in the news ever since it went on floors earlier this year, is ending its production schedule. Anikha Surendran, who ventured into showbiz as a child actor is making her debut as the leading lady in the film. The film’s first-look poster was unveiled by the makers recently and it has a Christmas feel to it. Melvin, Anikha, Mukesh, Johnny Antony, Manju Pillai, Lena and others appear in the poster in the background of a large cake. Take a look at the poster.

Helmed by debutante director Alfred D Samuel, the release date of the film has not been revealed yet. The film’s production schedule took off in August on the auspicious occasion of the Malayalam New year with a puja ceremony held in Kochi.

One of the most prominent aspects of Oh My Darling is that a famous K-pop artist is making her Malayalam debut with the film. The name of the Korean pop singer or the details about the song has been kept in wraps for now but it will really be a feast for K-pop enthusiasts.

Ginesh K. Joy wrote the screenplay for Oh My Darling, and Shaan Rahman is credited for the music with lyrics by Vinayak Sasikumar. The cinematography director is Ansar Shah, who has directed the visuals for movies including Ishq and Jo and Jo. The editor is Lijo Paul, while the art director is M Bava. The film is produced by Manoj Srikanda under the banner of Ashtree Avengers.

