K Suresh-Starrer White Rose Launched With Puja Ceremony in Chennai

The makers of White Rose hosted a grand opening ceremony in Chennai to launch the shooting of the film recently. The event was attended by several film personalities, including producer Kalaipuli Thanu and actor Aari Arijunan, who congratulated the crew.

Actor R.K, Suresh shared a picture of the event on Instagram. Along with the photo, he wrote, “Studio 9 presents the shooting of psychological thriller White Rose Starring Suresh and Anandhi. Directed by Raja Sekaran begins with a pooja today!" Fans got excited after seeing the post. The comment box was flooded with good wishes. The post received 2,467 likes.

White Rose is a Psycho thriller directed by Raja Sekaran. This is his debut film as a director. The movie features R.K Suresh and Anandhi in the lead roles. NS Udayakumar handles the cinematography, while Johan Shevanesh will score the music. Gopi Krishna is tasked with editing. The film is produced by RK Suresh on behalf of Studio 9 Films. The story is based on a true event that happened in the mortuary of a government hospital.

R.K Suresh debuted as an actor in 2013 with the Tamil musical art film written, produced and directed by Bala. The film features Sasikumar and Varalakshmi Sarathkumar in the lead roles. Later, as an actor, he appeared in many movies like Tharai Thappattai, Sketch, Kaali, and Madhura Raja.

