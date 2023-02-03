Home » News » Movies » K Viswanath Funeral: Emotional SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan Attend Director's Last Rites

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: February 03, 2023, 11:04 IST

Hyderabad, India

Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan at K Viswanath's funeral. (Pic: Twitter)

Director K Viswanath’s funeral and last rite rituals took place in Hyderabad. Several Telugu stars including SS Rajamaouli and Chiranjeevi were spotted making their way to attend it. The legendary filmmaker died late Thursday night, at the age of 92. The funeral took place on Friday and the paparazzi spotted several stars making their way to pay their last respects.

RRR director SS Rajamouli and music director M. M. Keeravani were among the first few stars to be spotted at Viswanath’s funeral. They were joined by producer Allu Aravind. Soon megastar Chiranjeevi was also spotted making his way to the last rites. The stars were visibly heartbroken by his death.

Earlier in the day, several stars including Kamal Haasan, Anil Kapoor, Jr NTR and allu Arjun paid their tributes to the legendary filmmaker. Jr NTR shared a picture of the legend along with a moving note on his Twitter handle. “Vishwanath holds a high place among those who spread the fame of Telugu cinema across the continents. He gave many incredible films like Shankarabharan and Sagara Sangam. My deepest condolences to his family and may his soul rest in peace," wrote the RRR actor in Telugu.

Anil Kapoor shared vintage pictures with the filmmaker and wrote, “K. Vishwanath Ji you taught me so much, being on set with you during Eeshwar was like being in a temple… RIP My Guru." SS Rajamouli tweeted in Telugu, “If anyone in the world asks what is the best thing about your Telugu cinema, we will proudly say that we have K. Viswanath. Your signature on Telugu Cinema & art, in general, will shine brightly forever. Sir, we are indebted to you for the roles you taught us in film grammar (sic)."

first published: February 03, 2023, 11:04 IST
last updated: February 03, 2023, 11:04 IST
