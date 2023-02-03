Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao extended his condolences on the demise of noted Telugu film director K Viswanath. The veteran director passed away due to age-related ailments yesterday night. In a press release shared by the Chief Minister’s Office, K Chandrasekhar Rao said that Viswanath was a distinguished film director, who chose an ordinary story and turned it into a classic film on the silver screen with his amazing talent. He recalled his conversation with the late director about films, music and literature, when he had visited the ailing Viswanath’s home earlier.

“Jayanthi Te Sukritino, Rasasiddha Kaveeswarah. Nasti tesham yasah kaye, jaramaranajam bhayam (Poets and scholars are immortal. They have no fear of birth and death), is apt to Vishwanath garu," the CM shared. He also mentioned that India’s traditional values and culture were given a lot of importance in Viswanath’s films. Calling him one of the great Indian directors, the CM stated that Viswanath made visuals on the conflicts that arise in human relationships, with music and literature as the main themes.

Chandrasekhar Rao said that many prestigious awards like Dada Saheb Phalke and Raghupathi Venkaiah, WHICH the director was honoured with, are a testament to his talent as a filmmaker. “His name will be etched in the annals of the Telugu film industry forever," he added.

Condolences have been pouring in for the late director from many prominent celebrities. Kamal Haasan who had worked with Viswanath in three iconic films penned a note on Twitter, “Kalalhapasvi K Viswanath gaaru, fully understood the transience of life and immortality of art. Hence his art will be celebrated beyond his lifetime and reign. Long live his art. An ardent fan, Kamal Haasan."

Actress Radikaa Sarath Kumar, who had also worked with the director in Swathi Kiranam and Swathi Muthyam, shared: “K Viswanath garu, shanti to a legend. A person in his own way leaves a huge vacuum of his art and thinking. Who made films with a purpose, who was the calm in a storm. Will miss you dearly."

