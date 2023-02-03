Telugu cinema was left with an irreplaceable void on February 2 after award-winning director K Viswanath died in Hyderabad. Apart from Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Viswanath was also the recipient of five National Film awards. He is well known for directing films like Swathi Muthyam, Sankarabharanam, Sutradharulu and Swayam Krushi. This space articulates information regarding his film Swayam Krushi, starring Chiranjeevi and Vijayashanthi in lead roles.

Swayam Krushi was an extremely important film in Chiranjeevi and Vijayashanthi’s careers. While Vijayashanthi won Filmfare Award (South) under the best actress category, Chiranjeevi was the recipient of Nandi Award under the category of best actor for this film.

Fondly remembered as one of the cult classics in Telugu cinema, Swayam Krushi chronicles the life of a self-educated cobbler named Sambayya’s (Chiranjeevi) journey from rags to riches. The painful yet inspirational tale narrates how Sambayya lovingly raises his dead sister’s son Chinna (Feroz Khan). The protagonist becomes a rich entrepreneur with his hard work. But his life takes a turn when his dead sister’s husband Govind (Charan Raj) returns from prison to claim his son Chinna and the money. Despite the fact that Govind had murdered his wife, he tries his level best to make Chinna harbour ill feelings towards Sambayya.

Besides a poignant storyline, the audience heaped praises on Swayam Krushi for the stellar acting. This film cemented Chiranjeevi’s position as one of the most talented actors in the Telugu film industry.

Swayam Krushi thrived at the box office for 100 days in 26 cinema halls. The audience wanted to get a glimpse of Chiranjeevi’s acting on screen, who had lived the character of cobbler Sambayya with utmost perfection in this film.

From songs, dialogues, characters to the high-octane action sequences, everything about the film left an indelible mark on the hearts of the viewers. Not only the South, Swayam Krushi was premiered at Moscow International Film Festival in 1987 as well.

