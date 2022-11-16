Kaajal Pasupathi Visits Ex-Husband Sandy's Family, Fans Laud Their Friendship

Sandy Master, one of the popular choreographers of the Tamil industry, was once married to Big Boss Tamil fame Kaajal Pasupathi. The couple met on the dance reality show Maanada Mayilada and tied the knot in 2008. However, their relationship didn’t work out and the duo decided to part ways.

After separating from Kaajal Pasupathi, Sandy married Sylvia. The couple has two children Lala and a boy Shawn Michael.

Despite their divorce, Sandy Master and Kaajal Pasupathi make headlines for their great friendship. Recently, Kaajal Pasupathi visited Sandy’s house to meet his wife and children. The actress shared the news on her social media page.

While sharing the pictures on her Facebook page, the actress said, “I asked the little girl Lala to call her Kajal aunty but she made her call her Akka (elder sister). She further offered her best wishes to the couple Sandy and Sylvia and also asked them to pass her love to Sylvia’s sister Cynthia and her mother".

“I wish you enough success and happiness, Sandyman and Sylvia darling," wrote Kaajal on Facebook.

As soon as the actress posted her photos on the social media page, fans started pouring their love in the comment section. Her photos with Sandy’s family have grabbed the attention of the audiences and the fans are not able to stop themselves from showering the duo with love and blessings.

Kajal’s gesture of visiting her ex-husband’s family and the warm welcome they gave her has melted the hearts of their fans. They showered love on Sandy and Kajal for maintaining a great friendship even after their divorce.

Kajal Pasupathi has time and again stood for her ex-husband. Even when netizens trolled Sandy for getting separated from Kajal, she was there standing beside him. It is not new that Kajal and Sandy share a great bond despite their unsuccessful marriage.

The actress announced her decision of adopting a child as a single mother way before. On her work front, she has done several remarkable films including Ko (2011), Mouna Guru (2011), Katham Katham (2015), and Aayirathil Iruvar (2017).

