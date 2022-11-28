Kaakipada Teaser Out: The Shebi Chowghat Directorial Is A Gripping Tale

There’s some good news for cinephiles out there. Can you guess what? The teaser for Malayalam film ‘Kaakipada’ is finally out. The Shebi Chowghat directorial promises a decent watch. The movie starring Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju and Appani Sarath in the lead roles is connected to contemporary events. It’s a thriller that puts into light the mental state of policemen and their approach towards crime. As shown in the teaser, the powerful dialogue, “This is Kerala, it is not the police who rule here, but Pinarayi Vijayan," is creating a buzz everywhere. The story of the movie broadly revolves around eight armed police officers who have to accompany a suspect brought for evidence.

Niranj Maniyampilla Raju shared a post previously dedicated to the first look of the film. Sharing the poster of the film, he wrote, “Khakipada firstlook ..once again with the “bobby" team".

Appani Sarath shared the link of the teaser with a poster featuring eight cops, the lead characters of the film.

He shared another post. Look at it here.

Kaakipada also stars Aaradhika, Sujith Shankar, Manikandan Achari, James Elya, Sajimon Parail, Vinod Sack, Sinoj Varghese, Kutty Akhil, Surya Anil, Pradeep, Shibulaban and Mala Parvathy in pivotal roles.

Besides this, the movie is going to hit theatres in Kerala during Christmas.

Shebi Chowghat has directed other films namely Plus Two and Bobby.

