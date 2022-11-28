Kaakipada’s Teaser Promises A Fresh Narrative On Investigative Crime Thriller

The teaser of the much-awaited Malayalam movie Kaakipada is out. The movie, fronted by Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju and Appani Sarath, is based on contemporary events. The movie is written and helmed by notable director Shebi Chowghat, who is known for his work in Tourist Home and Bobby. The movie is bankrolled by Sheji Valiyakath’s SV Productions.

Kaakipada has been categorised as a thriller and centres around the story of eight armed officers who have to travel with a suspect being brought for evidence. The movie also highlights the mentality of the accused and the policemen, and their attitude towards the country and the crime that has taken place. What makes Kaakipada different is that, unlike other stories where cops investigate a case and then catch a criminal, this movie will set out to provide a fresh narrative. Kaakipada tells the story of the movement of the investigation from the criminal to the cops.

Check out the trailer here-

Advertisement

The film is slated for a Christmas release at the theatres. The interesting ensemble includes the Black Butterfly fame Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju, along with Appani Sarath and Sujith Shankar. Kaakipada will also feature Kammatipaadam star Manikandan Achari, along with James Elias, Sajimon Parayil, Pradeep, Shibu Laban, Maala Parvathi, and many more new faces will grace the screen as well.

The screenplay and the dialogues are written by Shebi Chowghat and Sheji Valiyakath. Prashant Krishna is the cinematographer for this movie. The music is by Jassi Gift along with Ronnie Raphel.

Kakkipada has been edited by Babu Ratnam. The art direction is by Sabu Ram. Pradeep Rangan headed the makeup, while cost and design were managed by Shibu Parameswaran. The lyrics of the songs have been penned by Harinarayanan and Joy Thamalam.

Read all the Latest Movies News here