Kaapa Trailer: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Upcoming Film Promises A Riveting Revenge Drama

Prithviraj Sukumaran is undoubtedly one of the leading actors in Malayalam film industry, and has proved himself with films like Ayyappanum Koshiyuma and Lucifer. He is currently gearing up for his movie, titled Kaapa, directed by Shaji Kailas. The social media frenzy around this movie went a notch higher after the makers dropped its trailer yesterday. Prithviraj informed about this on Instagram. He wrote in the caption," #KAAPA Official trailer! In cinemas worldwide from 22nd December 2022!"

Advertisement

The trailer is packed with glimpses of bone-chilling action sequences, which left the audience awestruck. A socio-political thriller, Kaapa shows Prithviraj playing the role of a gangster named Kotta Madhu. Kaapa narrates the storyline of how gangsters indulge in merciless killings to gain dominance over the city’s slum area and suburbs. Dialogues penned by G R Indugopan like, “Born for unknown reasons and dying for unknown people, this land Thiruvananthapuram has born several like me. Don’t dare to act smart here," also strikes a chord with the audience.

Fans loved how immaculately Prithviraj has handled the Trivandrum lingo. Users also couldn’t help lauding the background music composed by Dawn Vincent, which complemented perfectly with the ruthless vibe of Kaapa. Going by the glimpse of this movie, it feels that makers have touched subjects like politics and corruption in this revenge drama.

Advertisement

Kaapa is based on GR Indugopan’s novel Shankumukhi. He has also scripted the film, which revolves around Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 2007, popularly known as the Kaapa act. It aims to provide for the effective prevention and control of certain kinds of anti-social activities in the State of Kerala. Kaapa is all set to hit the cinema halls on December 22. Apart from Prithviraj, Asif Ali, Indrans, Aparna Balamurali, Manju Warrier and Anna Ben will also be seen in pivotal roles in Kaapa. Theatre of Dreams and Yoodlee Films have backed this project.

Read all the Latest Movies News here