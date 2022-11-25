Kaari Review: M Sasikumar Gives Power-packed Performance In This Sports Actioner

Film- Kaari

Cast- M. Sasikumar, Parvathy Arun, JD Chakravarthy Balaji Sakthivel, Aadukalam Naren, Ammu Abhirami, Nagineedu and Redin Kingsley

Director: Hemanth

Writer: Hemanth

Producer: S Lakshman Kumar

Music Director: D Imman

Cinematographer: Ganesh Chandra

Synopsis

Kaari revolves around the rivalry between two villages in the Ramanathapuram district over the ownership of a temple. It is finally decided that the village that wins the Jallikattu game will exercise powers over the temple management. However, there is a twist to this ownership tussle. The Jallikattu game can only be organised by the family of a horse jockey, Sethu, who moved to Chennai years ago. What prompts Sethu to return to his village? Which group finally wins ownership of the temple? These questions form the crux of Kaari.

Story

Director Hemanth has tried to tap into several topics in a run time of 2 hours and 22 minutes. However, he has been careful to present them in the periphery. Although Hemanth has come up with an interesting premise, the sports action drama falters in some moments due to the lack of a gripping script. The viewers may have a difficult time understanding the trajectory of the antagonist, played by actor JD Chakravarthy, in the film. In an attempt to make Chakravarthy’s character ruthless, Hemanth ended up giving it an over-dramatic take. And, it does not manage to strike a chord, leaving many fans who were excited to see the actor play the role of villain disappointed.

Acting

The entire cast of Kaari puts forth a convincing performance. Sasikumar has left no stone unturned in sinking his teeth into his character’s skin in this Hemanth directorial, and it is quite evident from his performance. The actor has navigated a string of flops before Kaari. However, this time, it seems that he may finally break the chain of failures with the box-office success of Kaari. Watch out for Parvathy Arun as she gives a stellar performance in her debut film.

Technical aspects

On the technical front, including cinematography and music, Kaari doesn’t disappoint. Ganesh Chandra’s camerawork is brilliant in this Tamil film. The Jallikattu sequences that appear in the pre-climax portion have been shot immaculately. D Imman has also done a fantastic job with the film’s music. The background score composed by him complements the scenes in Kaari well.

