Kaarthik Shankar Recalls Funny Experience of Meeting Actor Dileep

Malayalam actor Dileep carved a niche for himself with films like Sound Thoma, Kunjikoonan and several others. Besides acting, Dileep is also a foot forward when it comes to humour. This was revealed by actor Kaarthik Shankar in an interview shared on Instagram.

Kaarthik described how he had a major fanboy moment while meeting actor Dileep. Kaarthik requested My Santa actor for a picture. Dileep obliged him for the photograph but with a condition. Dileep said that there was no problem in taking pictures but Kaarthik should not have issues with the snap. Describing this, the Mom and Son actor burst out laughing.

Dileep’s fans were in splits hearing this humorous response. They formed a beeline in the comment section applauding their favourite actor. One user wrote, “For 90’s kids, only Dileep can deliver that nostalgic comedy". Others dropped a lot of heart emoticons. The Instagram reel, which shows Kaarthik describing his experience with Dileep, has received more than 26,000 views.

Kaarthik was in the middle of directing his first film when he met Dileep. He shared this picture on Instagram writing in the caption, “With popular hero". This picture was shared on October 5, 2020. Kaarthik pinned this photo on Instagram.

Besides this post, what leaves fans entertained is Kaarthik’s work as a director. According to reports, he will soon make his debut as a filmmaker in Telugu cinema. Reportedly, his debut project is touted to be a family drama.

As of now, there are reports that actors Sanjana Anand and Kiran Abbavaram will be the lead pair in this project. Kaarthik has also penned the script of this movie. The 6th Friday director said that he had participated in a short film competition. This competition was held in 2015 and he met his Telugu project team there. They expressed their desire to work with Kaarthik if he had a good script. According to reports, Kaarthik will not be an actor in this film.

