Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal: Netizens Give Big Thumbs-up to Vijay Sethupathi-Samantha Film

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is a Tamil romantic comedy film written and directed by Vignesh Shivan.
'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal' has been directed by Vignesh Shivan and stars Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Vijay Sethupathi.

Entertainment Bureau| Trending Desk
Updated: April 28, 2022, 16:24 IST

Director Vignesh Shivan’s much-awaited romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, starring actors Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha in the lead, was released today. The film was cleared for release by the Censor Board with a U/A certificate, and the first reactions to the film are quite impressive. Produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu is the first film wherein Nayanthara and Samantha are sharing the screen space. Kaathu Vaakula Rendu is released in Tamil as well as in Telugu. Moviegoers who watched the film’s premiere and early morning shows shared their experience of watching the Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Twitter seems to be quite impressed with the film as positive responses continue to pour in, with netizens hailing the performances, direction, and especially the cinematography.

“The funny dialogues, the counters, the timing comedies, the expression and reaction of Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha, and Nayanthara, loved it! I guess I am hyping up too much. But I personally loved it," a user tweeted, mentioning the major reasons to watch the star-studded film. The love story triangle hit the right chords as some people even stated that they are going to watch it again.

“Comedy entertaining with 4/5," a fan wrote in his review, while another tweeted, “Was sooo very good,everyone did good job love the cinematography." Overall, as per Netizens Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadha is a “good rom-com entertainer."

The film is getting released on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s birthday. Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is based on a love triangle and also has former cricketer Sreesanth in a key role.

first published: April 28, 2022, 16:24 IST