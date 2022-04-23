Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal Trailer Out, Sreesanth To Play Samantha’s Lover -- Watch

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, the Tamil and Telugu entertainer, is one of the most anticipated films in the South Industry as it marks the first collaboration of Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Now, keeping the anticipation level up, the makers of the film have released the trailer, which stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha throwing some punch lines. The film, directed by Vignesh Shivan, appears to be a thrilling rollercoaster journey.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal will be released in theatres on April 28. The teaser reveals how they all come together as Vijay’s character develops feelings for both ladies. They also craft their own versions of iconic sequences like Titanic and Baahubali.

Advertisement

The almost two-minute video provides a glimpse into the film’s fundamental idea, which focuses on the three key characters Khatija (Samantha), Kanmani (Nayanthara), and Rambo (Vijay).

Rambo has a romantic relationship with both Khatija and Kanmani and even proposes to both of them to marry him at the very same time.

Cricketer Sreesanth also appears in the teaser, trading fists with Sethupathi. He was presented as Mohammed Mobi on a billboard, and it is now confirmed that he would portray Samantha’s lover in the film.

A new song, Dippam Dappam, was dropped a few days ago, and it starred Sreesanth as Samantha’s lover. As shown in the song, Sam’s character dumps Sreesanth and falls in love with Sethupathi.

Meanwhile, the movie marks Vignesh Shivan’s second venture with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. He made his directorial debut in 2015 with Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which had Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles. The film has Nayanthara and Samantha sharing the screen for the first time.

Advertisement

Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara, and SS Lalit Kumar are the producers of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Anirudh Ravichander is credited with the film’s music and score.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.