Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Announces Wrap on Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara co-starrer

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has wrapped the shooting for her upcoming Tamil rom-com titled Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The Family Man 2 actress took to Instagram on Thursday and shared intriguing glimpses from the shoots of Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara co-starrer. Sharing that the movie will be a laugh ride for all her fans, Samantha posted pictures from the celebrations of shooting wrap.

Taking to Instagram, Samnatha shared a quirky picture in which we can see Vijay, Nayanthara and Samantha as they try to pull the actor’s arms down,while he makes a rather goofy face and pushes to keep his arms up. The fun moment is a testimony to the bond the trio shared during the shooting of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Samantha looks gorgeous as ever as she dressed in sleeveless pink tasseled mini dress, while Nayatha looked ravishing in a green glittery saree. Vijay is seen donning a white t-shirt, matching jacked and cargo pants.

As we scroll further we see the trio celebrating the shooting wrap with film’s team. The trio are seen standing in front of a heart shaped cake, along with the film’s director Vignesh Shivan. They all cut the cake together as they make merry on the conclusion of the shooting schedule.

Advertisement

Taking to the captions, Samantha shared that she can’t wait for her fans to enjoy the movie which is a laugh ride. She wrote, “And it’s a wrap 💕#kaathuvaakularendukaadhal

Can’t wait for you’ll to laugh till your tummies hurt and then just a little bit more !!"

Soon after announcing the wrap, we spotted Samantha Ruth Prabhu at Mumbai airport donning Orange full sleeves top and a pair of blue boot cut denims, the actress looked stylish as ever in her casual avatar.

Check out her pics here:

/caption]

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking about Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, the film is a triangular romantic comedy-drama film written and directed by Vignesh Shivan and bankrolled by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios. The film is slated to be released on 28 April 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha has several projects lined up. Besides,Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Samantha will also feature in the titular role in Gunasekhar’s film Shaakuntalam. The film is based on Kalidasa’s play Shakuntala The film will feature Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of the Puru Dynasty along with Mohan Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Gautami, Aditi Balan, and Ananya Nagalla in supporting roles.

Samatha has also been roped opposite Varun Dhawan in Citadel helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Besides these, Samantha will also star in Philip John’s film Arrangements of Love. The film follows the storyline of a novel of the same name written by Timeri N Murari.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.