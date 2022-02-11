Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal Teaser: Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Samantha Entangled In Funny Love Triangle

The teaser of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal has been released and it promises a laugh riot. The Tamil movie stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead, who are caught up in a love triangle. Nayanthara plays the role of Kanmani while Samantha is essaying the role of Khatija, both in love with the same man.

The teaser opens with the ladies confronting Vijay. A startled Vijay tries to convince both the women that they are his first love, leaving them confused. The video then gives a glimpse of how the ladies walked into his life and their respective romances with him. The teaser also revealed that the women do cross paths, putting him in a tight spot, literally. Besides Vijay, Nayanthara and Samantha, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal also stars actor Prabhu in a pivotal role.

Watch the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal teaser here:

The movie is written and directed by Vignesh Shivan. This is his first movie with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi since Naanum Rowdydhaan in 2015. The film also marks Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s first film since she announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya. They parted ways in October 2021. The actress had taken a break from the spotlight last year after the release of The Family Man 2. After taking some time out for herself, Samantha returned to the screen with a special song in Pushpa. The actress set the screen on fire with Oo Antava.

Produced by 7 Screen Studio in association with Rowdy Pictures, the music of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal has been composed by the ace music director Anirudh Ravichander and lyrics have been penned by Vignesh Shivan. The cinematography has been done by SR Kathir ISC and Vijay Karthik Kannan, and Sreekar Prasad is on the editing table. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is set to release on April 28.

