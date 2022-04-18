Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Salman Khan gets Pushpa’s Music Director Devi Sri Prasad On Board- Reports

Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been in the limelight ever since it had been announced. From plot to the actors, fans are waiting to know more about the film and are already keeping their hopes up from this one. Now, rumours about the music director who is being roped in for the project are doing the rounds, and it is none other than Devi Sri Prasad.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Devi Sri Prasad has been approached by Salman Khan himself to work on the music of the film. A source was quoted saying, “Salman and DSP share a great bond, having delivered a chartbuster like Dhinka Chika in 2011. The duo is now all set to get back on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and the ace music composer has already started to create some original tunes for the album. Much like the trend in today’s time, multiple composers will be working on the music of KEKD, with DSP leading it from the front."

Devi Sri Prasad had earlier given music for the song ‘Dad Mummy’. Most notably, he recently worked as the music director for Pushpa: The Rise. he has also given music to films like Bharat Aane Nenu and Rangasthalam. Roping the music director is also apt because the film will apparently be a cross cultural love story. The same report mentions, “The cast of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be a blend of actors from the North and South. It’s a cross cultural love story, encapsulating the world of North and South India."

Reports had been doing the rounds that Salman Khan will be producing the film after Sajid Nadiadwala backed out of it. A report in Bollywood Hungama stated, “He (Nadiadwala) wanted to rework the budget, script and even rethink the entire setup of the film, including the casting of key characters. Salman, on the other hand, believed in the script and wanted to take it to the floors as soon as possible. He felt there was no connection between the failure of Sajid’s recent films and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Salman had kept his date diaries open for this venture."

It has also been said that Salman Khan might direct the film. The star cast reportedly includes Pooja Hegde, Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal.

