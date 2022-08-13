Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey Actor Riya Bhattacharje Approached for Bigg Boss 16| Exclusive

TV actor Riya Bhattacharje, who was seen playing the character of Akriti in Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey, had hit the headlines a few days back after she opened up about the online hate she had been receiving for playing the negative character in the show. Now, News18 Showsha has exclusively learnt that the actress has been approached for the 16th season of the Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show, Bigg Boss.

Our sources confirmed that the TV star, who has also been a part of shows like Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2, has been approached to be a part of Bigg Boss 16. “Riya, who became popular as Akriti Saxena, has been approached to join the 16th season of Bigg Boss. However, she is yet to give her nod," the source said.

Akriti had recently opened up about the online hate she had been receiving for playing her character. She had revealed that she would be abused and getting lewd messages on social media. Some fans of the show would even go so far as to say why she doesn’t die. However, people soon began to dissociate her from her on screen character, and things got better for her.

The actress had been associated with Colors TV with her stint in Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2. Now, with Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se going off air, Riya might be able to give time to the Salman Khan hosted show. However, would she be ready to face the challenges that Bigg Boss house has to offer? We will have to wait and see.

