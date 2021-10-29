Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Dear Zindagi: Shah Rukh Khan Films That Show the Importance of Family

Apart from being a celebrated actor, global superstar, a philanthropist, the heartthrob of the nation and probably one of the most successful personalities of his time, Shah Rukh Khan is also a doting family man who has always put them first. The Badshah of Bollywood has never shied away from openly championing for his family- especially his three kids- Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan.

Here, however, we shift from the real to the reel and take a look at some of the most popular films of the actor where he has made his audience understand the importance of a family.

>Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham will definitely be the first name to come to one’s mind when they think of Bollywood films depicting the importance of a family. Be it Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) leaving the house, to Rohan (Hrithik Roshan) leaving no stone unturned to unite his elder brother with the rest of this family, or the final scene where the former confronts his father Yashvardhan (Amitabh Bachchan), this Karan Johar directorial has several moments that will strike a chord and make us remember our family members. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham also stars Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaya Bachchan and Farida Jalal in pivotal roles.

>Karan Arjun

This is one of those melodramatic Bollywood flicks that remind one of the bonds shared by siblings. However, only Karan (Salman Khan) and Arjun (Shah Rukh Khan) can share a bond so strong that they meet each other in their next lives to avenge their death in their previous lives and save their mother (Rakhee Gulzar) from her miseries.

>Mohabbatein

Mohabbatein, as the name suggests, is all about love and how different types of people fall in love with each other and fight for it, but a significant portion of it is also dedicated to showing the relationship between a father and a daughter. Here, Amitabh Bachchan plays a stern father, Narayan Shankar, who turns into a stone-cold person following his daughter’s suicide. Shah Rukh Khan, who plays her heartbroken lover, not only focuses on helping his students to express their feelings, but also makes Shankar realise his love for his lost daughter and helps him with his suppressed grief of losing a child.

>Kal Ho Naa Ho

Before Aman’s (Shah Rukh Khan) heartbreaking death in the last scene, he helped repair the broken bonds in a family, made each individual member come to terms with their reality and helped find love as he does in most of his movies. Kal Ho Na Ho also teaches that blood bond is not the only thing that binds a family, love does.

>Dear Zindagi

Dear Zindagi has to be one of Shah Rukh Khan’s most sincere and hearty attempts. At a time when Bollywood films, in particular, had rarely touched on the subject of mental health, SRK, being one of the biggest stars, did not shy away from essaying the role of a therapist in a film he was not the focus of. However, the film, unlike his previous ones mentioned in the list do not preach family values. Instead, it shows that parents can be wrong and it is okay to take a stand against that wrong without feeling guilty about it. In those imperfections, the film teaches the importance of having a healthy relationship with family members and what their support can do to one. The film starred Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

