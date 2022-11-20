Home » News » Movies » Kabir Bedi Opens Up About His Late Son Siddharth, Says He Tried To Prevent Him From Suicide

Kabir Bedi Opens Up About His Late Son Siddharth, Says He Tried To Prevent Him From Suicide

While speaking about his memoir, Kabir Bedi reflected upon the losses he suffered along the way including his son Siddharth's suicide.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: November 20, 2022, 18:59 IST

Mumbai, India

Kabir Bedi spoke about his late son in a recent interview.
Kabir Bedi spoke about his late son in a recent interview.

Trigger Warning: Suicide — Veteran actor Kabir Bedi’s career has spanned three continents covering India, the United States, and especially Italy among other European countries in film, television, and theatre. He is noted for his role as Emperor Shah Jahan in Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story and the villainous Sanjay Verma in the 1980s blockbuster Khoon Bhari Maang. He is best known in Italy and Europe for playing the pirate Sandokan in the popular Italian TV miniseries and for his role as the villainous Gobinda in the 1983 James Bond film Octopussy. However, his journey to success was riddled with obstacles including the loss of his son to suicide.

While speaking with Aaj Tak, the veteran actor opened up about his book ‘Stories I Must Tell’ where he has chronicled his successful run as an actor as well as the tumultuous phases in his life. Recalling the time when he had suffered bankruptcy and his son Siddharth was diagnosed with schizophrenia, Kabir Bedi said, “Whatever I have written in the book is from my heart. I have written about my tragedies in detail as well. Nobody objected to it because whatever I have written is the truth and they know that. There is nothing to hide there. I suffered great losses due to bad investments. I tried to prevent my son from committing suicide but I couldn’t and I felt guilty,"

Advertisement

Kabir recalled picking himself up and starting all over again. The actor shared, “I would go to auditions and did not know what to do. I lost a lot of work due to that. I was emotionally devastated and from there how I built myself again is all a part of my journey."

On the professional front, Bedi would be a part of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Shaakuntalam, a mythological drama film written and directed by Gunasekhar. It is produced by Neelima Guna under Gunaa Teamworks and distributed by Sri Venkateswara Creations. Based on a popular play Shakuntala by Kalidasa, the film features Samantha in the titular role of Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of Puru Dynasty along with Mohan Babu, Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla in supporting roles.

RELATED NEWS

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: November 20, 2022, 18:59 IST
last updated: November 20, 2022, 18:59 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+17PHOTOS

Ranveer Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill Among Celebrities At Awards Night In Dubai

+14PHOTOS

Disha Patani, Vicky Kaushal, Krishna Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Dia Mirza, Nora Fatehi Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About