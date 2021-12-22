Kabir Khan Reveals Why Kapil’s Devils Haven’t Seen 83 Till Now

One of the most awaited films this year, 83 is all set to finally arrive on screens on December 24. Starring Ranveer Singh as cricket legend Kapil Dev, the film by Kabir Khan is centred around India’s historic win in the 1983 cricket World Cup. A private screening of the sports drama was held in Mumbai and the stellar reviews by some Bollywood celebrities are already in.

Kabir Khan has shared his journey of recreating one of the biggest cricket moments the country ever witnessed. Speaking to Indian Express, he said, “It’s been a labour of love that we have nurtured for years. I cannot wait for everyone to finally watch that come alive on screen.” He fielded many important questions from the extensive casting process to the long wait for a theatrical release.

Kabir mentioned that the actors of the film had to physically resemble the cricket legends they were to portray. It took nearly 18-20 months to get that in order. “Honestly, they had to first pass the test on the pitch and then the acting audition,” revealed the director. Interestingly, the members of the original team have not watched the film yet and have refused to see any screening.

“It’s an incredible thing and people don’t believe it but they are yet to see the film,” Kabir said. Kapil Dev wants to watch the film together as a team when it’s released.

“That shows how secure they are of their stardom,” added Kabir. He said he is flattered by the trust they put in him. They let him interpret their story and never intruded in his filmmaking space.

During a five-week cricket-cum-casting workshop that was held in the West Indies, the team behind 83 got Malcolm Marshall and Gordon Greenidge’s sons to play their fathers on screen. Also, it was decided that Clive Lloyd’s son will essay the role of fast bowling great Joel Garner.

Kabir also recalled meeting Kapil Dev and his wife Romi Bhatia a few years ago. Speaking of including Romi, played by Deepika Padukone, in the film, Kabir said he felt Kapil’s life is incomplete without Romi’s presence. Hence, he decided to include Romi in the plot.

The film will relive the unforgettable moment when Kapil is handed over the World Cup trophy. Kabir revealed that the scene in the film has the original trophy, which was brought down to the set from the museum.

Since the film’s release was delayed multiple times, owing to the pandemic, was there an OTT release ever on his mind? Kabir said while the lockdown induced moments of despair and frustration, they were always committed to a theatrical release since 83 is made for a big-screen experience.

