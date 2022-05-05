Kabir Singh Actor Kiara Advani Would Think Twice Before Doing a Remake, Here’s Why

Kiara Advani’s all set for the release of the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actress has also started the shoot for RC 15 opposite Ram Charan and was spotted at Vishakhapatnam airport. Now, in a recent interview, she has shared her opinion on whether the Hindi film industry is backing on south, and has revealed that she would think twice before doing any remakes.

Talking to Indian Express, the actress, who appeared in Arjun Reddy’s remake Kabir Singh, said that she would rethink before saying yes to any remake now. She revealed, “I did Kabir Singh before OTT became a rage. Today, of course, I’d do Kabir Singh eyes closed, hands down, but today even I’d think twice to do a remake if it is available on an OTT platform, because I feel I can watch it. I watch a lot of films dubbed, a lot of films of other languages. But (I am okay to do it) if there is an adaption, where we’re taking the story, but making a few changes in the storyline (to make it more accessible to the audience who hasn’t watched it), because, at the end of the day, the point is to see how many people, who haven’t seen the film, and take it to a larger audience."

Kiara also revealed that she does not think that Bollywood is backing on south for content. Disagreeing to it, she said, “I feel like, sometimes, a small film which is like a gem, that is made in a certain language that has a potential to probably reach a wider audience, tends to be made in a language that (may not reach a pan Indian audience). Hindi is so widely spoken over our country, that you think, like, why not make this film for a larger audience?!"

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set to release in theatres on the 20th of May, and will clash with Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad.

