Kabir Singh Actress Nikita Dutta Engaged to Singer Jubin Nautiyal? Pictures Go Viral

Jubin Nautiyal has been making his way into the hearts of the audience with his songs and his charm. Thanks to his soulful voice, every song he sings becomes a chartbuster. He is gearing up for his next, Mast Nazron Se, which will be releasing on 31st March. In the song, he has been paired up with Kabir Singh actress Nikita Dutta. But if rumours are to be believed, these two are much more than just co-stars.

Reports had been doing the rounds that Jubin and Nikita might have exchanged rings! The reason why everyone thinks they are engaged are a few viral pictures doing the rounds. In one, Jubin can be seen on one knee as Nikita gives her hand to the singer. She is looking resplendent in a pink lehenga, paired with a statement choker and earrings. In another, it seems like Nikita is also putting a ring on Jubin’s finger. See the pictures here:

Advertisement

Just a few days back, Jubin had shared romantic pictures with Nikita, announcing their upcoming music video. In the pictures, the singer wore a red sherwani and the actress was in a yellow lehenga.

Advertisement

The question now is, are they actually engaged, or are these pictures from their upcoming music video? Well, we will probably have to wait to find out. However, the reason why such speculations started doing the rounds in the first place is because Jubin and Nikita have often been spotted together. On one occasion, Jubin had come to the airport to pick the actress up, while another time the duo was seen enjoying a quick lunch together. It is for sure that Jubin and Nikita are more than just co-stars who would appear in a music video. It is said that the two met at the time of Kabir Singh. While Nikita has acted in the film, Jubin sang the song ‘Tujhe Kitna Chahe Aur Hum’.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.