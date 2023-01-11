Kabzaa Makes A Cut On IMDB's Most Anticipated List In 2023

The Kannada film industry has consistently been raising the bar as far as content is concerned. Last year, it was a big one for Kannada cinema with massive hits like KGF: Chapter 2, Kantara and 777 Charlie. The industry has definitely upped the ante and is now almost at par with the Tamil and Telugu industries, in terms of production value and popularity. Another film now appears to be generating a lot of excitement nationwide, not just in Karnataka. It is Kabzaa, starring actor Upendra Rao. With 30 million views in the Kannada version alone, the movie’s teaser has met with an overwhelmingly positive response.

Fans have noted uncanny parallels between Kabzaa and KGF 2. Many aspects of this Upendra-starrer has been compared to Yash’s successful movie, including the photography and content. If this favourable comparison was not enough as an extra feather on the cap, there is more.

The fact that Kabzaa came in seventh on IMDB’s list of the ‘Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2023’ indicates how much interest the film has garnered. Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan comes in first on the list, followed by Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 in second. The following three movies are Salaar, Adipurush, and Khan’s other film, Jawan. Kabzaa is next to Vijay’s Varisu. Kabzaa happens to be the only Kannada film on the IMDB list.

Kabzaa’s production team is currently focused on dubbing and other post-production work, after just wrapping up its filming. As the first Kannada film to be dubbed in seven languages: Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, and Oriya, there is a lot of excitement surrounding the movie.

