Kajal Agarwal’s Baby Shower: Gautam Kitchlu Wraps Mom-To-Be In Arms, Couple Poses With Family And Friends

Actor Kajal Agarwal had her baby shower (godh bharai) function on Sunday, February 20. Pictures from the event have now gone viral, showing the mother-to-be seated with her husband Gautam Kitchlu while the rituals took place. In the pictures, Kajal looks stunning as ever in a traditional Banarasi pink saree, which she teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse and statement traditional jewelry. Gautam complemented her in a white kurta-pajama and maroon Nehru jacket.

The baby shower took place at the couple’s residence in the presence of close friends and family members. Kajal shared an adorable snap with her husband, while on her Instagram Stories, she gave a sneak peek into her God Bharai function. Hugging her husband from behind, Kajal and Gautam posed for the lenses. “Godbharai" she captioned the lovely pictures. Take a look at the post:

Glimpses of Kajal’s baby shower:

Kajal’s husband Gautam had announced her pregnancy on New Year 2022, in the most simple way. Posting a picture of herself, he used the pregnant woman emoji to let the world know that the couple is expecting their first child. Later, the actor also shared a picture of herself cuddling her baby bump.

Kajal and Gautam got married in October 2020 at a ceremony in Mumbai amid the coronavirus scare. The pictures from the ceremony were enough to talk about how grand and lavish their wedding was, however, they kept it an intimate affair. Kajal and Gautam met each other through a few common friends over a decade ago. So, it was a long-term relationship that transformed into a forever bond. While Kajal’s mommy duties are right ahead in the year, she also has a couple of projects on her hand. She will be next seen alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari in Brinda’s Hey Sinamika. Kajal also has Acharya, alongside Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in her kitty.

