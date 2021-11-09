Kajal Aggarwal Addresses Pregnancy Rumors, Talks About Parenthood

Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary. Around the same time, rumours circulated that the actress was pregnant and was carrying her first child with husband Gautam Kitchlu. Finally, the Magadheera actress broke her silence and talked about her pregnancy.

The actress recently spoke with ETimes about the rumours and opened up about accepting parenting. When approached about the rumours, the actress first stated that she would address them when the time is appropriate. However, when discussing her sister, Nisha, the actress admitted to feeling like a mom around her nephews.

Kajal stated that witnessing her sister be a good mother to two adoring children makes her want to embrace parenting as well. “It makes me excited, but it also makes me nervous. I’ve witnessed how her life has altered and how whole she now feels. Motherhood is a fantastic sensation in my opinion," She told ETimes.

Further, Kajal described motherhood as a period of self-discovery. She went on to say that since Ishaan and Kabir (her nephews) entered her life, she has felt like a mother to both. Kajal, who is also a dog mama to her pet Mia, says she and Gautam already feel like parents in the presence of the three of them. She went on to say that when she’ll become a mother, the happiness she feels will be amplified to a whole new and deeper level.

Kajal married her interior designer beau, Gautam, on October 30, 2020. The couple opted for both Punjabi and Kashmiri traditions. On the professional front, Kajal will be seen alongside Chiranjeevi in the forthcoming Telugu film Acharya, which also stars Pooja Hegde and Ram Charan. She is also slated to play the lead in her upcoming Bollywood film, Uma. Surprisingly, her appearance in the film is similar to that of the legendary figure Mary Poppins. Other projects in her kitty include Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2.

