Kajal Aggarwal and Her Husband Gautam Kitchlu Welcome a Baby Boy: Reports

Actress Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu have been blessed with a baby boy. As per a report in ETimes, the couple welcomed their first child on April 19. Even paparazzo account Viral Bhayani took to social media and shared the update. “Congratulations to #kajalagarwal and hubby Gautam Kitchlu as they are blessed with a baby boy," the paparazzo wrote. However, there is no official announcement from the couple’s side so far.

The news of Kajal’s pregnancy was officially announced by her husband Gautam in January this year. Back then, the actor’s husband took to social media and dropped a picture with Kajal. “Here’s looking at you 2022" he wrote and dropped an emoji of a pregnant woman.

Since then Kajal has been sharing several pictures on social media, flaunting her baby bump. Recently, Kajal also penned an emotional note and talked about the moments when her husband Gautam made her feel that he was not only a great husband but an amazing dad-to-be. “In the past 8 months, I have watched you become the most loving dad. I know how in love with this baby you are and how much you care already- it makes me feel so lucky that our baby will have a father who loves unconditionally, be there no matter what and have an extraordinary role model to look up to. Our lives are going to change drastically, and I’m so grateful for that. We won’t have all the alone time we have now- we won’t be able to go to the movies every weekend, or lay around and sleep + binge watch shows, we probably won’t go out impromptu partying for a while or have as many date nights… BUT we will have a beautiful baby that will fill our hearts with so much joy," she wrote.

Earlier this year, the actress also took to Instagram and talked about body positivity. She also slammed those who were trolling her for pregnancy weight. Calling them ‘morons’, Kajal urged people to be kind to each other. “I’ve been dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home, and most importantly my workplace. Additionally, certain comments/ body-shaming messages/ memes don’t really help 🙂 let’s learn to be kind and if that’s too hard, maybe, just live and let live!" she wrote.

Kajal and Gautam tied the knot in October 2020 at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai.

