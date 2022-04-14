Kajal Aggarwal Calls Gautam Kitchulu 'Greatest Husband, Dad-to-be' In Emotional Post, Samantha Sends Love

Merusal actor Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram today to post a token of gratitude for her husband, Gautam Kitchulu. Gautam and Kajal tied the knot during the pandemic in October 2020. They are now expecting their first baby. In the emotional post, the pregnant star recounted the several moments that Gautam made her feel that he was not only a great husband but an amazing dad-to-be during her pregnancy.

Sharing two pictures in which Kajal held Gautam close, the actress thanked Gautam for “being so selfless, for waking up with (her) almost every night while (she) had ‘morning’ sickness, for camping out on the couch with (her) for weeks because it was the most comfy place for (her) to sleep, for immediately texting the doc and taking (her) to moms house to put (her) legs up during the braxton hicks contractions and never hesitating or making (her) feel bad."

She also thanked him for ‘always making sure (she’s ) well fed, well hydrated + comfortable" and for taking care and loving her through it all. “Before our sweet baby comes, I want you to know how wonderful you are and that you will be an amazing father as well!" she added.

“In the past 8 months, I have watched you become the most loving dad. I know how in love with this baby you are and how much you care already- it makes me feel so lucky that our baby will have a father who loves unconditionally, be there no matter what and have an extraordinary role model to look up to. Our lives are going to change drastically, and I’m so grateful for that. We won’t have all the alone time we have now- we won’t be able to go to the movies every weekend, or lay around and sleep + binge watch shows, we probably won’t go out impromptu partying for a while or have as many date nights… BUT we will have a beautiful baby that will fill our hearts with so much joy," she added.

She warned him of ‘sleepless nights, times (they may) feel sick, times (they) aren’t feeling ourselves, but this will also be the best time of (their) life. “Things will change but one thing will stay the same and that is how much I love you! I’m blessed to have you by my side for our greatest adventure yet. You are going to be the most terrific father and I love the life we live," she concluded the note.

Celebrities like Raashii Khanna, Manchuu Lakshmi and Hansika took to the comments section to express their love and support. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has constantly shown her support to Kajal, had also liked the post.

