Kajal Aggarwal Does High-Intensity Kalaripayattu Training, Fan Says ‘Thalaivi Is Back’; See Video

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actresses in the South. With iconic films like Magadheera, Naan Mahaan Alla, Mattrraan under her kitty, she has also appeared in commercially successful Bollywood films. The actress recently made headlines when she disclosed that she was taking horse-riding lessons for her upcoming film, Indian 2. Now, Kajal has surprised her fans with yet another revelation- that she has been practicing Kalaripayattu, the ancient martial arts form from Kerala, for over three years.

On Saturday, the Singham actress shared a montage clip from one of her high-intensity training sessions of Kalari. The actress can be seen wielding a sword and a shield as she practices with her trainer. Along with the video, she also wrote a caption that read, “Kalaripayattu is an ancient Indian martial art, that translates into ‘practice in the arts of the battlefield. The magic of this art form evolved into the birth of Shaolin, Kung Fu and consequently Karate and Taekwondo, amongst others. Kalari was typically used for guerilla warfare and is a beautiful practice that empowers the seeker physically as well as mentally. Grateful to have been learning this intermittently (but wholeheartedly) over three years! CVN Kalari (Her Kalari school) has been fabulous and so patient, guiding me as per my ability to learn and perform at different degrees over time. Thank you for being such wonderful masters." See the video here:

Advertisement

Responding to the high-octane video, several fans commended the 37-year old actress for her dedication. One of them wrote, “Heyy Kajuu on fire! Thalaivi is back!!!", another one commented, “Queen is back in action!". Someone also wrote, “What energy". Even Kajal’s sister, Nisha Aggarwal lauded the actress for her efforts. She wrote, “Killing it(sic)".

Advertisement

Kajal Aggarwal has resumed work almost four months after welcoming baby boy Neil. Directed by S Shanker, the vigilante action flick, Indian 2, also features Kamal Haasan, Gulshan Grover, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here