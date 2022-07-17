Kajal Aggarwal Drops Awwdorable Picture of Son Neil's First Holiday At The Beach; Check Here

Kajal Aggarwal who has recently embraced motherhood is currently on a vacation with her beau Gautam Kitchlu and son Neil. The Singham, actress had previously shared a glimpse of her dreamy vacation with her husband and sister Nisha. She also shared a few pics from the vacation and they set major goals. On Sunday, Kajal took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of Neil’s feet touching the sand on the beaches of Goa and it is too cute to miss.

She captioned the post as, “Neil’s first holiday #beachbaby #forthefirsttime @theleelagoa." In another Instagram Story, the ‘Mersal’ actor wrote, “Beach please!"

Neil was born on April 19, 2022. Ever since then, the actress has been consistently blessing her Instagram feed with cute pictures and videos of her son. While introducing Neil to her doting fans, the actress had written a wholesome note on her Instagram handle.

In the picture, Kajal can be seen holding Neil in a tight embrace.

The caption read, “I want you to know how precious you are and always will be to me. The moment I held you in my arms, held your tiny little hand in mine, felt your warm breath and saw your beautiful eyes, I knew I was in love forever. You are my first child. My first son. My first everything, really. In the years to come, I will try my best to teach you, but you have already taught me infinite amounts. You have taught me what it is to be a mother. You have taught me to be selfless. Pure love. You have taught me that it is possible to have a piece of my heart outside of my body."

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married on October 30 2020 amid Covid-19 pandemic. The two had always been good friends before tying the knots. In an interview with Vogue, the actress had said, “I know it is a very clichéd, stereotypical thing to say, because I am from the film industry, but that’s exactly how it has happened."

She further added, “Gautam and I dated for about three years, and then we were friends for seven. We have progressed in every stage of being friends and been very important in each other’s lives."

Gautam Kitchlu is a Mumbai based businessman and the founder of bespoke interior design firm Discern Living.

