Kajal Aggarwal Gets Called Out for Copying Mother's Day Poem, Apologises, Gives Credit to Original Writer

Yesterday, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, actress Kajal Aggarwal had penned a letter on Instagram, which was titled ‘Dear Mum.’ The actress welcomed her son in April this year with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. However, netizens started calling out her post for being a copy of a 3poem written by Sarah. The original writer had reacted as well. The actress then edited her post on Instagram to give credit to the original writer.

She had also apologised to Sarah, who shared it on Instagram. She took to her Instagram Story section to write, “To follow up on the events of last night, I thought I’d share that I had a direct message from Kajal Aggarwal apologising for what happened. I also had some interesting messages from those who I assume might be fans of the actress. It’s all a little bit more than anything. I would like to have been involved in, so I’m very glad it’s over. Thanks to everyone who supported me in getting my original work credited. I’ll be happy when this has drifted away."

The post that the actress had shared read, “I want you to know how precious you are and always will be to me. The moment I held you in my arms, held your tiny little hand in mine, felt your warm breath and saw your beautiful eyes, I knew I was in love forever. You are my first child. My first son. My first everything, really. In the years to come, I will try my best to teach you, but you have already taught me infinite amounts. You have taught me what it is to be a mother. You have taught me to be selfless. Pure love. You have taught me that it is possible to have a piece of my heart outside of my body."

This year, on January 1, the actor announced her pregnancy, sharing the first glimpse of her baby bump on Instagram stories wherein Kajal twinned with her husband in black, while the two struck a pose for the camera. And since then, Kajal’s Instagram timeline has been flooded with the actor’s pregnancy journey.

