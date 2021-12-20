Kajal Aggarwal Kicthlu's Recent Pictures Spark Pregnancy Rumours

On Sunday, actress Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu shared pictures from her Sunday outing with her friends on Instagram which led many of her followers to speculate that she was pregnant. The 36-year-old actress, who tied the knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu last year, shared pictures with her friends and their kids on the social media platform.

In the pictures, Kajal was seen wearing a beige bodycon dress and a plaid shirt on top. The picture also highlighted what could be interpreted as a baby bump of the actress. Although the couple has not yet confirmed their pregnancy, the recent picture gives fans a hint that they might be expecting. According to Pinkvilla, the actress has also been replaced in some of the upcoming projects due to her pregnancy.

However, Kajal will be seen in Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan-starrer Acharya. The movie is directed by Siva Koratala and will release in theatres on February 4, 2022. Kajal will also be starring in Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari-starrer Hey Sinamika. The shooting for the movie has already been wrapped upand the film is currently in the post-production stage. The first look of Hey Sinamika will be out on December 21.

On Monday, Kajal also treated her fans to a series of throwback pictures as she commemorated her mother Suman Aggarwal’s birthday. Kajal shared pictures with her mother on Instagram earlier today which also featured some other members of her family. The actress was seen embracing her mother in some of the pictures. In one of the pictures, the actress was flanked by her mother and husband Gautam.

Sharing the pictures on the social media platform, the actress wrote in the caption, “Happiest birthday my beautiful mommy, we love you so much."

Last week, Kajal dedicated an Instagram post to her mother-in-law Dheera Kitchlu who also celebrated her birthday. The actress was seen hugging her mother-in-law and beaming in the portrait and mentioned in the caption, “Happiest birthday mama Dheera Kitchlu we love you so much!"

