Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu Shares An Anecdote As She Celebrates First Wedding Anniversary With Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today. The actress has posted a cozy picture with her husband on Instagram. Both Kajal and Gautam are seen dressed in classic black outfits, seating on a sofa. The 36-year-old actress shared an adorable anecdote in the caption of her Instagram post which read, “I love you even when you whisper in the middle of the night, ‘Are you awake? I need to show you this dog video.’ Happy 1st anniversary from the best thing that ever happened to you. Gautam Kitchlu." Commenting on Kajal’s post, Gautam replied, “Have to love those dog videos."

Celebrity stylist Ami Patel also commented on the post as she wished them, “Happy anniversary to the most blessed couple."

Kajal tied the knot with her long time beau and businessman Gautam last year in a traditional Indian wedding. Gautam is a Mumbai-based businessman and the founder of bespoke interior design firm Discern Living. The actress had shared pictures from her wedding festivities on Instagram. One of the pictures from the wedding ceremony posted by Kajal on Instagram, shows the couple all smiles as they finally became husband and wife. Kajal had accompanied the picture with an endearing note that read, “And just like that, from miss to mrs. I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you Gautam Kitchlu."

The two first met each other through mutual friends over a decade ago. Gautam and Kajal were friends for seven years and dated for about three years before tying the knot. It should be noted that the two tied the knot during the coronavirus pandemic. In one of the pictures from the engagement ceremony, the couple are seen sporting the face masks as well.

Wishing Kajal and Gautam a happy wedding anniversary.

