Kajal Aggarwal Looks Fierce in Pregnancy Photoshoot, Shares Adorable Family Portrait Too

Actor Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu are expecting their first child. The actress has shared latest photos from her pregnancy photoshoot. In the latest picture posted on Saturday, the actress looks like a fierce mom-to-me in a black flowy gown, as she posed with one hand cradling her bump.

Sharing the photo, the Singham actress expressed what she is feeling right now: “Anticipation." Take a look:

Kajal also shared a photo of the parents-to-be, featuring husband Gautam Kitchlu. The photo gives the vibes of a perfect family picture. In the post, we can see Kajal laughing as she rests her palm on her baby bump. Gautam, who is sitting next to the actress, can be seen holding their pet dog. The black and white picture looks beautiful.

Advertisement

While posting the photo, Gautam captioned it using the hashtag “this is us" followed by a red heart emoji. Kajal’s sister Nisha Aggarwal reacted to the post by saying, “We love this is us," followed by a black heart.

Earlier, Kajal shared an important message on body shaming. In the Instagram upload, she had highlighted the changes that a woman goes through during pregnancy. Flaunting her baby bump for the first time on her Instagram feed, she wrote, “During pregnancy, our bodies go through several changes, including weight gain. Hormonal changes cause our stomach and breasts to get larger as the baby grows and our body prepares for nursing. Some might develop stretch marks where our body gets larger. Sometimes our skin will break out with acne. We may also be much more tired than usual and have mood swings more often. A negative mood may make us more likely to have unhealthy or negative thoughts about our bodies,”

Further, she motivated the ladies who are going through all this to love their bodies and love the changes that are happening in their life. She penned down that the changes are completely natural and one should enjoy this phase of transition. The post was a motivation every pregnant woman needs.

Advertisement

On the work front, Kajal will next be seen in Archarya starring Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Pooja Hegde along with her. The movie will hit the screens on April 29.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.