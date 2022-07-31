Kajal Aggarwal No Longer Part of Indian 2; Makers Plan to Cast Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif?

If reports are to be believed, Kajal Aggarwal is no longer a part of Kamal Haasan-starrer ‘Indian 2’. The production of Shankar’s directorial ‘Indian 2’ has been on halt for quite some time now. Fans of the 1996 original have been waiting for the sequel and were thrilled by its announcement but production of the film halted after a tragic accident on the sets that resulted in the death of a few crew members.

Now, a new report in Bollywood Hungama.com claims that Kajal Agarwal is apparently no more the leading lady in ‘Indian 2’. Sources from Chennai told journalist Subhash K. Jha that Indian 2 is being planned as the most expensive film of Kamal Haasan’s career. “It is being designed as a pan-India film. The film now needs a big Bollywood actress, like Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif," the source added.

Advertisement

This comes after Kajal Aggarwal’s scenes were edited out from Acharya. Filmmaker Koratala Siva clarified why Kajal’s character was removed from his movie Acharya. The actor shot a few scenes for the film over the course of a few days in the first schedule two years ago. In an interview, ahead of the release of the movie, Siva revealed that Kajal’s character had to be removed because there wasn’t enough scope for performance and he felt he wasn’t doing justice to a heroine of her stature.

Kajal was signed opposite Chiranjeevi in the movie. She replaced Trisha, who was originally roped in for the character. Trisha exited the project following some creative differences.

In an interview with ABN Telugu, Siva was asked about removing Kajal’s character from the movie. He said, “When we signed Kajal, she was to play Acharya’s (Chiranjeevi) love interest. It was a funny character and we even planned to shoot a song featuring the pair. We shot with Kajal for 3-4 days in the first schedule before the first lockdown of the pandemic. During the pandemic, when I saw rushes of what we shot, I wasn’t sure if Kajal’s character would be essential to the story."

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here