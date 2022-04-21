Kajal Aggarwal Opens Up About Being A New Mom In Sweet Note, Samantha Excited To Meet Baby Neil

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu welcomed a baby boy earlier this week. The couple has named their firstborn Neil. Three days after embracing motherhood, Kajal penned a long note to talk about the birthing process and her experience as a new mom. Taking to Instagram, Samantha shared a picture from her maternity shoot and said that while birthing was ‘exhilarating, overwhelming, and long,’ it was ‘the most satisfying experience there could be.’

“Excited and elated to welcome my baby Neil into this world. Our birthing was exhilarating, overwhelming, long, yet the most satisfying experience there could be! Holding Neil upon my chest covered with white mucous membrane and placenta within seconds of his birth has been my only tryst with self actualisation and such an indescribable feeling! That one moment made me understand the deepest potential of love, made me feel tremendous amount of gratitude and realise the responsibility of my heart outside of my body - forever - and all at the same time," Kajal wrote.

The actress added that postpartum isn’t glamourous. She’s already had three sleepless nights, with her learning how to burp her baby, breast bumps and constant worry if she is doing everything correctly. Having said that, she added that postpartum can sure be beautiful.

“Ofcourse it’s not been easy- 3 sleepless nights that bleed into early mornings, learning to latch and burp, squishy bellies and stretched skin, frozen pads, breast pumps, uncertainty, constant worry if you’re doing it all right, all topped with dozes of anxiety. But it’s also moments like these - Sweet cuddles in the wee hours of the morning, gazing into each other’s eyes with a look of confident recognition, adorable little kisses, the quiet moments when it’s just the two of us, growing, learning, discovering each other and navigating this wonderful journey together. In reality, postpartum isn’t glamorous but it sure can be beautiful!" she concluded her post.

Kajal was showered with love in the comments section. Samantha Ruth Prabhu congratulated her and Gautam, adding that she was eager to meet their little one. “Congratulations to the both of you ❤️can’t wait to meet baby Neil," she said. Raashii Khanna said, “Congratulations Kajal!! So happy for you guys!! Lots of love your way!!!"

