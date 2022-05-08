Kajal Aggarwal Pens Letter to Newborn Son on Mother's Day: You're My Sun, My Moon, and All My Stars

This Mother’s Day is special for actress Kajal Aggarwal, as she is experiencing it as a mom herself for the first time. The actress, who welcomed son Neil with husband Gautam Kitchlu in April 2022, penned a letter to her son on Instagram on Mother’s Day. The Singham actress express how precious the little one is to her, and said what motherhood has really taught her.

“I want you to know how precious you are and always will be to me. The moment I held you in my arms, held your tiny little hand in mine, felt your warm breath and saw your beautiful eyes, I knew I was in love forever. You are my first child. My first son. My first everything, really. In the years to come, I will try my best to teach you, but you have already taught me infinite amounts. You have taught me what it is to be a mother. You have taught me to be selfless. Pure love. You have taught me that it is possible to have a piece of my heart outside of my body," Kajal wrote in her post.

“And it’s such a scary thing, but more than that, it’s beautiful. And I still have so much to learn. Thank you for being the one with whom I get to experience all of these firsts. There is no one else who could have done it. God chose you, my little prince. I pray that you grow up strong and sweet and that you have a heart for others. I pray that you never let this world dull your bright and lovely personality. I pray that you are courageous and kind and generous and patient. I already see so much of this in you, and it makes me so proud to call you mine! You are my sun, my moon, and all my stars, little one. Don’t you ever forget that," she added.

This year, on January 1, the actor announced her pregnancy, sharing the first glimpse of her baby bump on Instagram stories wherein Kajal twinned with her husband in black, while the two struck a pose for the camera. And since then, Kajal’s Instagram timeline has been flooded with the actor’s pregnancy journey.

