Kajal Aggarwal Recreates Iconic Bahubali Scene With Son, Dedicates Photo to SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli’s 2015 epic film Bahubali: The Beginning is already 7 years old but is still an essential part of popular culture. The movie continues to excite fans all over the country and dialogues and scene recreations from the movie continue to be seen across social media and Instagram reels. And now, it looks like actress Kajal Aggarwal has still not had enough of the movie yet.

Kajal Aggarwal, who has been spending time with her son Neil, has shared a photo with her baby as a recreation of one of the most iconic scenes of Bahubali: The Beginning. Kajal is seen placing her son’s foot on her head, similar to a scene in the film where the character of Katappa, played by Sathyaraj places baby Mahendra Bahubali’s foot on his head. Kajal dedicated the post to director SS Rajamouli himself, captioning the picture, “SS Rajamouli sir, this is Neil’s and my dedication to you. How could we not."

Kajal revealed the first image of her child in May on Mother’s Day, in which she is seen holding him in her arms. Kajal explained how significant her son Neil was to her and read from a lengthy note she wrote to him. The post was well-liked by both fans and Kajal’s colleagues in the film industry.

The last time Kajal appeared on screen was in the Tamil love story Hey Sinamika. She took a sabbatical after her pregnancy and her son Neil was born in April. However, she has confirmed that she will soon be filming for Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 directed by Shankar.

