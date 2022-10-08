Kajal Aggarwal Reveals Son Neil Kitchlu's Face As Paps Click Them At The Airport, Watch Video

Bollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal is quite active on social media and she keeps treating her fans to glimpses of her cute baby boy. The actress was recently spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport with her husband Gautam Kitchlu and son Neil Kitchlu and the best part - she revealed Neil's face for the first time at the airport. The Singham actress posed happily with her son for the camera. In the pictures, Neil looks super cute and innocent and is seen resting in his stroller. For the parent's outfit, mother Kajal donned an ethnic attire and looked pretty while Gautam opted for a basic and casual look.

Reacting to the video shared by a fan page, a user wrote, “Very cute, like his mother Kajal Aggarwal,” while another wrote, “Very nice, Kaju.”

A few days earlier, Kajal shared a picture of herself with her son Neil. Captioning the picture, she wrote, “Double the trouble, twice the fun," with the hashtag.

Kajal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu welcomed their first child Neil Kitchlu on May 19 this year. The couple has been busy with parental duties ever since.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal is getting ready to return to the big screen with Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. For her character in the film, the diva is also learning new talents such as martial arts and horseback riding. This much-anticipated drama is being directed by filmmaker S Shankar. The sequel to the superstar's 1996 movie, Indian, is titled Indian 2. The film, which was supposed to go on floors in 2020, was repeatedly postponed owing to a variety of factors. But now, it has been resumed.

