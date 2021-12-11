Kajal Aggarwal Stuns Fans in Latest Pictures; See Photos Here

Kajal Aggarwal is the South Indian film industry’s reigning queen. The Singham star needs no introduction. Even after 16 years in the business, this beauty queen maintains the same level of intensity and dedication towards her work.

The 36-year-old still looks as young as she did in her career’s early days.

It is a well-observed fact that many female actors quit the show business after their marriage. But Kajal, who is married to industrialist Gautam Kichlu, is a prime example of how to maintain your work-life balance and continue to rule the cinema industry.

Kajal is now more selective about the films, though. As of now, Kajal is going to star opposite senior stars Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, and Nagarjuna in her next films.

While she first appeared on screen in the Hindi film Kyun Ho Gaya Na…! in 2004, she made a name for herself in the two industries through Tamil films such as Maari and Vivegam as well as Telugu hits like Magadheera.

Kajal marked her first appearance in the Telugu films in 2007 with Lakshmi Kalyanam. The film did very well at the box office.

Not to forget, Kajal is the first south Indian female actor who has her wax statue at the famous Madame Tussauds Museum in Singapore.

Despite having worked in so many films and debuting in 2004, Kajal rose to prominence only after the release of one of her biggest hits, Magadheera in 2009. The film marked a successful run of 50 days across 302 centres, collecting a whopping Rs. 650 million.

Kajal made a name for herself in the cinema all by herself without having a Godfather.

Kajal is also making headlines because of her upcoming female-centric flick ‘Uma.’ She recently completed shooting for this film, which is billed as a slice-of-life family drama.

